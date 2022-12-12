Hyderabad Doctors Remove 12 Kg Liver From a Woman After Performing a 14 Hour Surgery

It seems to be a surgical wonder as a team of doctors from a private hospital in Hyderabad has removed a liver weighing 12 kg from a 50-year-old woman after a surgery lasting 14 hours.

The woman from Siliguri of West Bengal has been suffering from liver-related health problems for some time. With the increase in the lever’s weight, she could not walk freely. As the size of the lever increased abnormally, a hernia also formed in her body. Her body weight started increasing from 2019 onwards.

When she approached the doctors in Kolkata, they advised her to undergo liver transplantation and referred her to the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hyderabad.

She was admitted to the hospital, where the doctors at the KIMS were shocked to find a liver weighing 12 kg in her body. They found the lever increased in such a way that it occupied the entire abdomen and displaced intestines from their original place. On average, human levers weigh a maximum of one-and-half kilograms.

Under the guidance of liver transplant surgeon Dr Ravichand Siddachary, a team of surgeons including three liver transplant doctors and one kidney transplant surgeon has performed 14-hour-marathon surgery and performed two rare transplants to one patient including the removal of the liver successfully.

“Polycystic liver and kidney disease is a hereditary condition in which due to mutations in the gene, cysts (fluid-filled cavities) are formed in kidneys and liver. The patients do not develop any symptoms till they are in their 30s. As the cysts grow, they start experiencing the symptoms. They can grow enormously in size while the subsequent collection of water in the belly can lead to hernia and breathing problems. They may need dialysis due to worsening kidney functions. This patient had all these symptoms apart from a huge hernia, which had ruptured," Dr Ravichand said.

