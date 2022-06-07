Hyderabad Gang-rape Case: AIMIM MLA’s Son Apprehended, Booked for Sexual Assault

The son of an AIMIM MLA has been apprehended in connection with the horrifying Hyderabad gang-rape case that took place on May 28. The accused, a minor, was apprehended on Monday and sent to an ovservation home. He is among the five juveniles – all of who are in the observation home – held in the case. Police have arrested a total of six accused, with one being an adult, who is in police custody.

Sources said the AIMIM MLA’s son has been booked for sexual assault, and not gang-rape. He wasn’t in the Innova where the victim was gang-raped, but he allegedly abused her while travelling in the Mercedes.

