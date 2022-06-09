Hyderabad Gang-rape: Cops Appeal to Juvenile Board to Try Minor Accused as Adults, KTR Supports Move

The Hyderabad Police will appeal for an exemption to try juveniles as adults in the Hyderabad gang rape case. There are six accused in the case, of whom four are minors. A local court on Wednesday granted police the custody of the adult accused in the sensational teen gang-rape case in Hyderabad, as the officials sought the custody of the five other accused - all minors - as well.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader K T Rama Rao (KTR) welcomed the Hyderabad police’s decision to appeal to the Juvenile Justice Board to try the minor accused as adults in the rape case.

“If you are adult enough to commit a crime as heinous as rape, one must also be punished as an adult & not as a juvenile," KTR wrote in a tweet.

A police official said on Wednesday that they have sought the custody of the minors as well and that a petition has been filed before the concerned juvenile board for the purpose.

A total of six persons have been apprehended in connection with the gangrape of the teenage girl here last month. “Six accused have been arrested in this case… Out of six, one is major," Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand had told reporters late on Tuesday.

The rest are juveniles, including one who is just one month short of 18 years of age. Five of the arrested persons were involved in the sexual assault of the teenage girl on May 28. One juvenile was allegedly seen in videos misbehaving with her, but was not involved in rape.

Commissioner Anand said stringent sections of law have been invoked against those involved in the heinous crime. The punishment under the sections could be imprisonment for life till death or even death penalty, he said. The case would be tried in a special court.

