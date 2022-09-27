Hyderabad Inundated After Overnight Showers, Braces for More Rain; Yellow Alert in Parts of Telangana

Heavy overnight showers left parts of Hyderabad inundated. Streets were flooded and the city witnessed traffic snarls. Highest rainfall of 9.2 centimetres was recorded in Nampally area. The rainfall was a result of unexpected cloudburst on Monday evening.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police posted several updates on the Twitter account cautioning people who were venturing out in the city. Heavy water logging was reported in aread such as Amberpet, Kacheguda, Punjagutta, Ameerpet, Attapur, Jubilee Hills, forcing commuters to wade through knee deep water. Slow moving traffic was reported in most parts of Hyderabad and the city traffic police urged commuters to find alternative routes.

In Nampally area that saw the highest rainfall, traffic police desilted the Catch pit or Stormwater drains and removed the clog at the water logging point at Nampally T Junction. Cops were also seen regulating traffic in knee deep water. Several trees also reportedly fell down and operations were on to clear the roads.

Other areas that received heavy rain include Serilingampally (115 mm), Asifnagar (114 mm), Khairatabad (104.8 mm), Rajendranagar (88.3 mm), Saroornagar (80 mm).

IMD Hyderabad issued an Orange Alert today for Hyderabad and Surrounding areas. These areas are likely to receive moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms today and tomorrow. The IMD also issued thunderstorm warning in the evening hours of the coming week.

A yellow alert was sounded by IMD Hyderabad for Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Karimnagar, and Rajanna Sircilla districts for Tuesday.

