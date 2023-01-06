Hyderabad: Man Attacks 2 Police Constables With Sword; Suspected Them To Be Rivals

Suspecting them to be his rivals, a man on Thursday attacked two Special Operations (SO) police constables — who were not in their uniform — with sword at a Sikh Basti in Hyderabad.

The incident took place when two constables, identified as Vinay and Raju, went into the basti in undercover as part of a murder investigation.

Out of nowhere, a person attacked them, with Raju getting injured on his chest, while Vinay had a head injury.

Following this, the attacker was taken into custody.

The two injured constables were rushed to a private hospital at Kukatpally. The doctors said that the condition of the injured was stable.

The police personnel said that the civilian attacked the two constables by suspecting them as his rivals when they appeared in plain clothes.

