A man in Hyderabad was arrested after he brutally stabbed a woman on Tuesday. The accused, a construction worker, was nabbed by the police with the help of CCTV footage and the help of locals.

The man is said to have stabbed the woman because she reportedly turned down his marriage proposal.

The police said that Basavaraj, the accused, stormed into the woman’s home in Hyderabad’s LB Nagar area after he found out that she had recently gotten engaged to another man. He then stabbed the woman with a knife multiple times resulting in injuries all over her body.

The accused has been taken into police custody while the woman, an intermediate pass-out student, is in hospital in stable condition.

Advertisement

Police officials said both the victim and the accused hailed from the same village in the Vikarabad district and were allegedly in a relationship in the past.

“The matter is still under investigation, we have taken the accused into custody. According to the victim’s family, the accused was troubling her for a long time. Questioning is still underway," V Ashok Reddy, SHO LB Nagar said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.