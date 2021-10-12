Hyderabad: Man Gets Life Term for Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl

A local Hyderabad court on Tuesday sentenced a 45-year-old man to Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) for life for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in June 2018. The First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge B Suresh found the man, who ran a tea stall, guilty under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC and sentenced him to rigorous life imprisonment (life imprisonment for remainder of his natural life).

The court slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on him. According to the prosecution, the man forcibly took the girl on a two-wheeler to a real estate office on June 16 2018 and sexually assaulted her.

Later, she narrated the incident to her mother, who filed a complaint and the man was subesquently arrested.

