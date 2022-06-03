Hyd Minor Gangraped Inside Car While Returning Home from Party; MLA's Son Among Accused

A minor girl was allegedly molested and gangraped in a Mercedes car by a group of four men in Hyderabad.

Police sources said that an MLA’ son was allegedly involved in the incident. However, the identity of the accused has not been released. According to reports, all the accused involved in the crime are minors.

The incident took place on Saturday. A case was booked under Section 354 of the IPC and the POCSO Act against the four accused involved in the incident.

While the girl was leaving the pub, some of the youngsters who’d met her there approached her and offered to drop her home.

The boys parked the car at Jubilee Hills, a posh neighbourhood in Hyderabad, and took turns raping the girl. “When the car stopped at an isolated location in the darkness, the youngsters violated her one after the other," a police officer said, according to The Hindu.

Police sources said that the minor was allegedly gangraped in a car and the Mercedes Benz has now been seized. The owner of the vehicle is being questioned.

The victim’s father has registered a complaint and a rape case has been filed against four minors for the alleged gang rape on May 28. They police is trying to identify the accused based on the analysis of the CCTV footage.

Sources said that the police have narrowed on 8-9 suspects. However, no one has been arrested yet.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights told News18 that the agency is issuing notice to the concered police officials.

The minor has been sent for medical examination and the police have added section 376 (gang rape) of the IPC to it. Police is also questioning those who attended the party at the pub and the people working there.

