Hyderabad: Newborn Baby Dies As Hospital Staff Attend DJ Party, Relatives Demand Strict Action

A neonatal baby died within five minutes of her birth due to the negligence of the doctors and paramedical staff who were celebrating at a DJ party on the private hospital premises itself. The incident took place at Imtiyaz Private Hospital at Chadarghat in Hyderabad, Telangana.

When relatives of a pregnant woman brought her to the hospital with labor pain, nobody was there as the entire staff of the hospital was attending a party thrown by a doctor.

In the meantime, the woman gave birth to a girl child. However, the neonatal baby died within five minutes. Furious over the negligence of the hospital staff, the relatives of the woman have been demanding the seizure of the Imtiyaz Hospital.

