The Telangana Police arrested a Darga in charge of Andhra Pradesh who cheated a woman from Hyderabad in the guise of sending out the ghost from her.

Shah Gulam Nakshabandi Hafeez Pasha (55) is in charge of Rahmatullah Darga in AS Pet of Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh. He has two wives and three children. He performed special rituals in the guise of relieving people from ghosts and evils. Meanwhile, he shifted his base to Hyderabad recently and he used to visit Darga for four to five days every month.

A young woman (19) from Tolichowki has been suffering from severe health problems. The family members of the woman took her to Rahamtullah Darga. Pasha cautioned that she was suffering from a ghost. He also threatened if they fail to marry her with him the ghost will kill the woman. As there is no option before them, the family members of the woman agreed to the marriage.

As per his instructions, they made marriage arrangements at a function hall in Tolichowki. The relatives of Pasha shifted him to a hospital after he complained of a heart problem while he was coming to the function hall to marry the young woman. When the family members enquired about him, they were shocked to know that Pasha was already married and had children.

They along with the woman filed a complaint against him at Lungerhouse Police Station and inspector Srinivas said that based on the complaint filed by the woman they registered a case against him. It is learnt that the Police took Pasha into their custody and one of the family members of a public representative in Telangana has been trying to save the accused from further case proceedings.

