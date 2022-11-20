Home » News » India » Hyderabad Reverberates With Inauguration of Round One of the Two-Day Indian Racing League

Hyderabad Reverberates With Inauguration of Round One of the Two-Day Indian Racing League

As many as 12 cars, 6 teams, four drivers, and women racers took part on the first day

Advertisement

By: Ramana Kumar PV

Edited By: Richa Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: November 20, 2022, 00:00 IST

Hyderabad, India

About fifty percent of domestic racers and fifty percent of foreign racers have been taking part in the IRL. (News18)
About fifty percent of domestic racers and fifty percent of foreign racers have been taking part in the IRL. (News18)

The banks of Hussain Sagar in Hyderabad reverberated with the inauguration of Round 1 of the two-day Indian Racing League (IRL) on Saturday.

A trail run was conducted before the race and the sports cars raced at breakneck speed on the street circuit. After qualifying 1, and 2 rounds, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the Race 1 Sprint.

While the qualifying-1 driver A team started the race from 3.10 pm to 3.20 pm, the qualifying-2 driver B team did the same between 3.30 pm to 3.40 and the main race was conducted from 4.00 pm to 4.45 pm in the evening.

As part of the preparation for the Formula E race in the city on February 11, 2023, the first of the IRL is taking place on November 19 and 20 in Hyderabad. Only petrol cars took part in Saturday’s race. As many as 12 cars, 6 teams, four drivers, and women racers took part on the first day. About fifty percent of domestic racers and fifty percent of foreign racers have been taking part in the IRL.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Fans in large numbers witnessed the race with as many as 7,500 tickets sold out on the first day, the organizers said. There are 18 turns on the racing track and a medical camp was arranged at each and every turn. Ambulances are also kept ready in case of facing an eventuality. Apart from Hyderabad, teams from Bangalore, Goa, and Kochi have been taking part in the two-day sports event. Meanwhile, Minister KT Rama Rao watched the racing along with the audience.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

first published: November 20, 2022, 00:00 IST
last updated: November 20, 2022, 00:00 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+12PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Makes Jaws Drop In Racy Black And Blue Monokini, Check Out The Diva's Gorgeous Swimwear Looks

+12PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kajol, Saba Azad Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week