Hyderabad Shocker: 14-yr-old Girl Abducted, Drugged, Raped at 2 Hotels, Say Police; Two Arrested

The Hyderabad Police arrested two youths for allegedly abducting, and then sexually assaulting a minor girl at two different hotels between September 12 and 14. The incident came to light, when police found the 14-year-old girl in a semi-conscious state on Wednesday.

According to reports, the girl is a student from the old city area and was found near Chaderghat following which she was brought home by police. Her mother had reportedly lodged a complaint at the local police station the morning after the girl did not return home from a late-night errand to collect some soap and medicines for her mother on September 12.

Police said a case of kidnapping was registered on September 13 and the charges were now being altered to gangrape under the POCSO (Protection of Children Under Sexual Offences) Act. The victim was sent for a medical examination and to the ‘Bharosa’ support centre for women and children, police added.

Police further said the two men, who are adults, had been arrested and were being questioned. A case has been registered, as per a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother. The mother reportedly said her daughter was abducted by the two men in a car, and taken to two separate hotels in Nampally where she was drugged and then sexually assaulted as well as physically tortured.

The mother told reporters that by the time police brought her home on Wednesday night, her daughter was in a semi-conscious state and unable to walk properly. It was only when her mother questioned her repeatedly that the girl narrated the whole incident.

“She was taken in a car to a hotel, where she was given some injections and was forced to drink cold drinks mixed with some tablets. She was tortured physically and sexually assaulted by the two youths," the mother was quoted as saying in a report published by Hindustan Times.

Police inspected the two hotels at Nampally based on information given by the survivor. “First, they booked a room at a hotel on the Nampally Station Road on the night of September 12. They gave her a sedative injection and went out. They were also in an inebriated condition. When the hotel staff asked for their ID cards, they refused to give. The following day, when the hotel management insisted that they give their identity cards, they checked out," a police official familiar with the development was quoted as saying in the HT report.

The accused then checked into another hotel around 9 pm on September 13 and checked out in the afternoon of September 14, police said. According to a report by NDTV, police used CCTV footage to establish that the girl was taken to two different locations.

The two accused were in their early 20s. While one was reportedly a high school dropout, the other had returned from Saudi Arabia in March. The girl knew one of the accused as he lived in her neighbourhood, police added.

(With PTI inputs)

