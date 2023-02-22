Hyderabad Woman Dies By Suicide After Killing Infants 

A woman residing under Alwal Police Station in Hyderabad has allegedly killed herself after murdering her twin infants due to a fear of their health issues.

Narsing Rao, who was working as a driver and is a native of Anna Nagar in Begumpet, got married to Sandhya Rani (29) in 2012. The couple was blessed with twin infants in 2017. But the doctors diagnosed that one infant was born with a disability while the other infant was born with holes in the heart. The twin infants died within one week after their birth.

Sandhya Rani became pregnant again in 2018 but unfortunately, she had an abortion after the unborn baby died. Since then, she was suffering from mental issues.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, she became pregnant once again and gave birth to twin infants (one baby boy and one baby girl) at a private hospital on February 11. The baby boy has been kept in the ICU due to low weight and it turned the mother unhappy. She started fearing of death of her twin infants due to health issues she experienced the same earlier.

While her husband was asleep on Sunday night, she allegedly dumped the infants in a sump on the premises of the house and then died by suicide. When her husband, Narsing Rao, woke up in the early hours, he didn’t find his wife and infants. He searched the house premises and was shocked to see the dead bodies of the trio in the opened sump.

The police said that they found a suicide note written by Sandhya Rani stating that she took the extreme step of the fear of her twin infants’ health issues and the early deaths of her children. A case was registered and an investigation is on.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest India News here