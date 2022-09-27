Hyderabad: 2 Burqa-clad Women Damage Religious Idols, Spark Row; Cops Say They're Mentally Unstable

Two burqa-clad women were taken into custody after they were allegedly seen vandalising a statue of Virgin Mary and also a Durga idol in Khairatabad area of Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Police ruled out any links of the women with PFI as the incident comes amid a mega crackdown on the radical outfit and said that the women, a sister duo, were found to be mentally unstable.

The incident triggered protest by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) outside the police station where the two women were being questioned. Police sources said a knife and a few other things were recovered from the women.

Advertisement

As per local police, the two women were first seen outside a church where they tried to vandalise a statue of Virgin Mary placed outside. They then went to a Durga Puja pandal, set up a few metres away from the church for the Navratri festival, and tried to vandalise the Durga idol there.

This is when the two women were accosted by a group of locals, believed to be the officials of the Durga Puja pandal. One of the women even tried to retaliate on being confronted, prompting the locals to dial the police.

The damaged portion of the Durga idol was fixed later.

MR Chandra, DCP Central Zone, Hyderabad, said that one of the two women was also seen carrying a spanner. She tried to attack a local who tried to stop them, Chandra said, adding that further probe is on.

The Hyderabad Police said that the sisters, aged between 22-30, were not cooperating in probe, adding that they were not revealing their names, neither were they telling where they came from.

Advertisement

Speaking to News18, DCP MR Chandra said that police had identified the house of the women and, on reaching their apartment, found from the neighbours that the parents are also mentally unstable.

The parents have locked themselves inside their house, the DCP said and added that the family picked up a fight with their neighbours on Monday evening as well.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here