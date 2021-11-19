Hyderpora Encounter: Bodies of 2 Bizmen Buried with 'Limited Number of People' Day After L-G's Orders

The two businessmen, who were allegedly killed by police in ‘fake’ Hyderpora encounter on Monday night, were buried amid emotional scenes at two separate graveyards in Srinagar. The Jammu and Kashmir authorities had asked the families of deceased Altaf Ahmad Bhat and Dr Mudasir Gul to complete the last rites with limited number of mourners and conduct the burial before the dawn.

All the details of how the burial will take place was decided and the families ensured people stayed calm. Earlier, L-G Manoj Sinha led Jammu and Kashmir administration had handed over the bodies to their families after exhuming them from a village named Wadderbala in Handwara.

Bhat and Gul were among four killed during an encounter at Srinagar’s Hyderpora. Police said two others - a Pakistani militant Bilal Bhai alias Haider and another ‘hybrid militant’ Aamir Magray were killed along the two businessmen.

Ironically, Margay’s father, who has helped security forces in counterinsurgency operation, debunked the police claim saying his son was innocent. It is not clear if police would handover his body in the coming days given that his father had appealed for same to L-G Sinha.

The bodies were earlier exhumed on Thursday late evening in front of Kupwara magistrate and local police officials. They was later taken to the Police Control Room (PCR) in Srinagar and handed over to the two families. As soon as the bodies reached their respective homes, hail of emotions broke out with women shrieking in grief. At Bhat’s home, his daughter Nufa burst in tears though she was seen telling her mother to be strong. Similar sentiments were seen at the house of Dr Mudasir.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat Conference has called for shutdown on Friday over the incident

The Hyderpora incident has brought together almost all mainstream parties to launch street protests. Former chief minister Omar Abdullah held a dharna on Thursday afternoon demanding bodies of three persons be handed over to families.

“The return of two bodies is a step forward. But what about the third one that of Aamir Magray," he told reporters at the dharna site.

