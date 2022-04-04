‘I Don’t Get Angry Unless…’: Amit Shah’s Witty Reply in Parliament Leaves MPs in Splits

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that that his high-pitched voice is a “manufacturing defect" and does not reflect anger. He added that he does not get angry unless there come questions related to Kashmir.

His witty reaction led to laughter and thumping of the desks in the Parliament.

“I never scold anyone. Meri aawaz zara oonchi hai (my voice is slightly high-pitched). It is my manufacturing defect. I don’t get angry. I speak louder, that may look rude to people. But I don’t get angry unless there’s question related to Kashmir," he said as he moved the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill 2022 for passage in the House.

With this Bill, BJP leader said, the government hopes to make crime investigations more efficient and, as a result, increase the conviction rate.

Advertisement

The Union Home Minister had last week urged people to go and watch the recently released film ‘The Kashmir Files’ in order to understand how terror gripped the Kashmir Valley “during the Congress rule".

Speaking at a program organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in Gujarat, he had said, “Those who have not watched it, must watch the movie to learn how atrocities and terror gripped Kashmir during the Congress rule."

“When you made Narendra bhai (Narendra Modi) prime minister for a second time, he removed Article 370 on August 5, 2019. The moment Narendra bhai decided to do that, people across the country realised that if a leader with strong willpower like Narendra bhai leads the country, nothing is impossible," he added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.