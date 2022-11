'I'm Not a Terrorist': Rajiv Gandhi Assassin Nalini Sriharan's First Words After Release | Exclusive

I know I’m not a terrorist, Nalini Sriharan, five more convicts serving a life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, told News18 after being freed by the Supreme Court.

“I was suffering in jail for so many years. Last 32 hours was a struggle for me. I thank all those who supported me. I thank people of Tamil Nadu and all lawyers for having faith," she said.

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered premature release of Nalini Sriharan and R P Ravichandran serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. Both of them had moved the top court seeking premature release.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna said the judgement of the top court in the case of A G Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the case, is applicable in their matter.

Invoking its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution, the top court had on May 18 ordered the release of Perarivalan, who had served over 30 years in jail.

Gandhi was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber, identified as Dhanu, at a poll rally.

