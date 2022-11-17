'I Screamed in Pain, 4 People Held My Hands, Feet': Bihar's 'Surgery Without Anaesthesia' Horror

In Bihar’s Khagaria a shocking incident has come to light, where around 24 women from a village were allegedly made to undergo tubectomy (a surgical procedure to prevent pregnancy) without anaesthesia, leaving them writhing in pain.

According to a Times of India report, Khagaria DM Alok Ranjan Ghosh has instituted an inquiry based on the accounts of the women who claimed to have gone through the horror.

“As I screamed in pain, four people held my hands and feet tightly as the doctor completed the job. I was administered something that left me numb only after the surgery," Kumari Pratima, one of those who underwent the procedure at the Alauli health centre, was quoted as saying. The report stated that the women has opted for tubectomy at two state-run public health centres.

The report further stated that another of the women said she was conscious throughout the surgery. “I felt severe pain when the blade made contact with my body," she mentioned in her complaint.

The 24 women were part of a group of 53 who underwent the procedure, involving surgical clipping of the fallopian tubes, as part of a government-sponsored campaign run by NGOs, as per the report.

“I have asked the civil surgeon to inquire into the matter and submit a report soon," DM Ghosh was quoted by TOI. Civil surgeon Dr Amarnath Jha said he had sought clarifications from the officials in charge of the two health centres. “Strict action will be initiated once accountability is fixed."

Alauli health centre in-charge Dr Manish Kumar was quoted as saying that he had blacklisted Global Development Initiative, the NGO behind the tubectomy initiative there, after receiving complaints.

Parbatta health centre in-charge Dr Rajiv Ranjan claimed anaesthesia was used, but possibly didn’t work on some of the women. “The required dose of anaesthesia was administered to each woman, but it didn’t prove effective as every person has a different body mechanism," he said.

The state health department reportedly paid Rs 2,100 to the NGOs for every tubectomy, the Times of India report stated. A similar incident had taken place in Araria district in 2012, when tubectomy was performed on 53 rural women in the span of two hours. Three people were arrested and jailed for risking the lives of the women and putting them through surgery without anaesthesia.

