IAF Chopper Crash: Kerala Govt Offers Job to JWO Pradeep's Wife, Rs 5 Lakh Financial Aid

The Kerala cabinet on Wednesday decided to provide a job to the wife of JWO A Pradeep, who died in the IAF chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. She will be given a job based on her educational qualifications in one of the government departments in Thrissur district in the class three category.

For the treatment of Pradeep’s father, the government said that an amount of Rs 1 lakh will be given from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. His father was recently in the ICU due to breathing issues and the whole time, Pradeep was there by his side. He joined his duty only after his father was discharged.

The Kerala government also promised to provide Rs 5 lakh to Pradeep’s family from the CM’s Sainik Welfare Fund.

In the chopper crash, CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 armed forces personnel, including Pradeep, had died. All of them had boarded the Russian Mi-17V5 helicopter that crashed shortly after it took off from the army base in Sulur.

Pradeep is survived by his wife and two children, a son aged 7 years and a daughter aged two and a half years.

