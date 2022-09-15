IAF Conducts Full Dress Rehearsal Ahead of Suryakiran Airshow in Bhubaneswar

The Indian Air Force (IAF) aerobatics display team on Thursday conducted a full dress rehearsal ahead of the Suryakiran Airshow which will be held on September 16 over the Kuakhai river bank at Baliyatra ground in Bhubaneswar.

According to sources, nine pilots will fly the HAWK aircraft made in India by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in the final show. The show will begin at 10 am and continue till 11 am. Today, the IAF team carried out mapping and checked the ground features so that spectators can witness and enjoy it fully. The IAF personnel also took stock of the condition for the show.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place as the show will witness a huge number of spectators. Arrangements have been made for at least 1,200 spectators in the riverbed while more than 50,000 spectators can witness the airshow. As many as 20,000 police platoons have been deployed for the smooth conduct of the air show, said Commissionerate Police sources.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Governor Ganeshi Lal are likely to attend the show.

A similar air show will also be conducted over Raj Bhawan in Puri on September 18.

