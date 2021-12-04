IAF Corporal Shoots Himself with Service Rifle at Delhi Air Force Station

A corporal of the Indian Air Force shot himself dead with his service rifle at the Bawana Air Force station on Saturday, police said. He used his INSAS rifle, which was issued to him for performing sentry duty, they said. The crime investigation team was called on spot and the body of the corporal is being preserved at the BJRM hospital for postmortem, police said.

