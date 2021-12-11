IAF Helicopter Crash: Four More Bodies Identified, Will be Sent Home Tomorrow for Last Rites

The bodies of four more soldiers, among the 13 who were killed on December 8 in the IAF helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor, have been positively identified through DNA testing. Those identified are - Lt Col Harjinder Singh, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh and Naik Jitendra Kumar. Their mortal remains will be released to close family members on Sunday morning. With this, the bodies of all the remaining 10 armed forces personnel killed in the unfortunate incident have been identified and six of them were handed over to their families.

Mortal remains of the remaining four will move on Sunday by air for last rites with appropriate military honour. Wreaths will be laid at Base Hospital in Delhi Cantt prior to departure. The last rites of Lt Col Harjinder Singh is likely to take place at Brar Square tomorrow.

The Mi-17V5 helicopter of the Indian Air Force ferrying 14 people crashed before reaching the destination. Besides CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika, those killed in the crash included Brig LS Lidder, the defence assistant to the Chief of Defence Staff, and staff officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh.

The other personnel killed in the crash are Wing Commander PS Chauhan, Squadron Leader K Singh, JWO Das, JWO Pradeep A, Havildar Satpal, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik Sai Teja. Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the crash, is battling for life at the Command Hospital in Bengaluru.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Group Captain Varun Singh’s father, Colonel (retd) KP Singh over phone and is in touch with the officer’s family. Varun’s condition remains critical but stable. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru.

A tri-services probe panel headed by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh is investigating the crash.

