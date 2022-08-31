IAF Rescues Israeli National Stuck Over 17000 feet in Ladakh

A rescue team of the Indian Air Force on Wednesday retrieved a sick Israeli national from the dizzying heights of Ladakh and took him to a hospital.

Atar Kahana, the Israeli national, was traced at a height of 17000 feet near the Markha Valley in Ladakh. He was suffering from high-altitude sickness including vomiting and low oxygen saturation, Srinagar based defence spokesman said.

A defence spokesman based on Srinagar said the IAF flew helicopters in the heights to rescue the Kahana. “Early today, the 114 Helicopter Unit received a call for casualty evacuation from Nimaling Camp near Markha Valley and they were able to bring him down," he added.

Wing Commander Ashish Kapoor and Flight Lieutenant Rhythm Mehra as aircrew number 1 and Squadron Leader Neha Singh and Squadron leader Ajinkya Kher as aircrew number 2 got airborne within minutes, for the time-critical mission.

Advertisement

“The aircraft reached the spot within 20 minutes and spotted the casualty on the Gongmaru La pass at an elevation of 16,800 feet," the spokesman said.

The crew later picked up Kahana from the pass in the turbulent weather conditions. Kahana has been shifted to hospital and is reportedly doing well.

Ladakh is a famous destination for extreme sports like trekking and paragliding. Trekkers climb to the terrifying heights where breathing getting difficult and oxygen aid is needed. In winters, the popular Chaddar trek - a many miles walk on frozen Zanskar river - attracts hundreds to the cold desert when the temperatures plummets to minus 30 degrees Celsius. Other attractions - the ice hockey and polo - draw thousands of players sightseers. Tourists also throng the twin lakes of Pongang and Tsomeri - near the Line of Actual Control where Indian and Chinese troops are facing each other.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here