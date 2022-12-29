IAF Successfully Test-fires Extended Range Version of BrahMos Air Launched Missile | WATCH

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday successfully test-fired the extended range version of BrahMos air-launched missile against a ship target from a SU-30MKI aircraft. The missile, which can hit targets at a range of about 400 km, has achieved the desired mission objectives in the Bay of Bengal region.

“The Indian Air Force today successfully fired the extended range version of BrahMos air-launched missile against a ship target from a SU-30MKI aircraft," according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence.

Advertisement

With this, IAF has achieved a “significant capability boost" to carry out precision strikes from SU-30MKI aircraft against land or sea targets over very long ranges, it said.

“The extended range capability of the missile coupled with the high performance of the SU-30MKI aircraft gives the IAF a strategic reach and allows it to dominate the future battlefields. The dedicated and synergetic efforts of the IAF, Indian Navy, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), BAPL, and HAL have been instrumental in achieving this feat," the statement said.

Read all the Latest India News here