Home » News » India » IAF Successfully Test-fires Extended Range Version of BrahMos Air Launched Missile | WATCH

IAF Successfully Test-fires Extended Range Version of BrahMos Air Launched Missile | WATCH

With this, IAF has achieved a "significant capability boost" to carry out precision strikes from SU-30MKI aircraft against land or sea targets over very long ranges, it said

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Arpita Raj

News18.com

Last Updated: December 29, 2022, 17:53 IST

Delhi, India

BrahMos air-launched missile. (Image: PIB)
BrahMos air-launched missile. (Image: PIB)

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday successfully test-fired the extended range version of BrahMos air-launched missile against a ship target from a SU-30MKI aircraft. The missile, which can hit targets at a range of about 400 km, has achieved the desired mission objectives in the Bay of Bengal region.

“The Indian Air Force today successfully fired the extended range version of BrahMos air-launched missile against a ship target from a SU-30MKI aircraft," according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence.

Advertisement

With this, IAF has achieved a “significant capability boost" to carry out precision strikes from SU-30MKI aircraft against land or sea targets over very long ranges, it said.

RELATED NEWS

“The extended range capability of the missile coupled with the high performance of the SU-30MKI aircraft gives the IAF a strategic reach and allows it to dominate the future battlefields. The dedicated and synergetic efforts of the IAF, Indian Navy, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), BAPL, and HAL have been instrumental in achieving this feat," the statement said.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: December 29, 2022, 17:51 IST
last updated: December 29, 2022, 17:53 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Sonnalli Seygall Heats Things Up In Hot Cutout Pink Monokini, Check Out The Diva's Most Gorgeous Swimwear Looks

+10PHOTOS

Ananya Panday Is A Sight To Behold In White Bodysuit In Sunkissed Photos, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures