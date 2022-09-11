IAF's Heroic Midnight Operation in Bengal Saves BSF Jawan's Life

The Indian Air Force carried out a risky casualty evacuation operation in West Bengal and saved the life of a BSF constable. The IAF was pressed into action for an emergency medical evacuation of a critically injured BSF jawan from Krishnanagar to Kolkata on Saturday night.

Constable Shabir Ahmad Wani of 141 Bn BSF had sustained critical injuries while carrying out an operational task. He was referred to Behrampur Hospital but it was advised to take him to Kolkata as his condition was serious. He was moved in a BSF ambulance to save time and requisition was placed for evacuation by air.

As his condition deteriorated, the IAF was requested to airlift the patient to Kolkata. 157 Helicopter Unit of the IAF immediately launched a Mi-17 V5 in air ambulance configuration late at night, with a qualified medical team onboard.

The BSF constable was airlifted from Krishnanagar at midnight to Kolkata and admitted in SSKM Hospital. His condition is stable at present.

The mission was challenging as the rescue operation was to be conducted from an unfamiliar helipad by night. However, the experienced crew accomplished the mission on aided vision, and handed over the patient safely to the medical team at Kolkata airport after midnight. Experts have said that this was definitely big achievement by the air force as it was a risky operation.

