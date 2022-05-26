IAS Officer Who ‘Walked Dog’ at Delhi Stadium Transferred to Ladakh; AAP Govt Submits Report

IAS officer Sanjeev Khirwar, who sparked national outrage for taking his dog for a walk at Delhi’s Thyagaraj Stadium, was on Thursday transferred to Ladakh by the Union Home Ministry (MHA). His IAS wife, Rinku Dugga, also faced the axe as she was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh.

Khirwar, Delhi’s Principal Secretary (Revenue), reportedly used to take his dog for a walk at the Thyagraj Stadium, leading athletes and coaches at the Delhi government-run stadium to complain about being forced to wrap up training earlier than usual, by 7 pm. The incident triggered a social media storm with politicians slamming the bureaucrat for “misusing his authority".

Government sources said that following the controversy, the MHA had sought a report from the Delhi chief secretary regarding the reported misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by Khirwar and his wife. A report was submitted later in the evening on the factual position to the MHA. “Necessary action will be initiated based on the report," sources added.

Earlier in the day, following the controversy, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered the state sports department to keep all state-run stadiums open till 10 pm. “Our sportsmen are facing problems due to the closure of sports facilities at 6 pm, so we have directed that all Delhi government sports facilities will stay open for sportspersons till 10 pm," Kejriwal said.

His deputy Manish Sisodia also took note of the controversy and tweeted, “News reports have brought to our notice that certain sports facilities are being closed early causing inconvenience to sportsmen who wish to play till late nite. CM @ArvindKejriwal has directed that all Delhi Govt sports facilities to stay open for sportsmen till 10pm (sic)."

WHO IS SANJEEV KHIRWAR?

Born on November 29, 1971, Sanjeev Khirwar is an IAS officer of the 1994 batch from the AGMUT cadre. He has earlier held important positions like Secretary Health and Family Welfare, Revenue, Finance and General Administration Department.

The senior IAS officer is a BTech in computer science and a MA in economics, the Ministry of Home Affairs website states. On completion of his training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie, Khirwar was posted as SDM Chandigarh during the early part of his tenure.

Over the past, almost two decades of his tenure in the civil services, Khirwar has served in important positions like Goa Excise and Finance Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner West Delhi.

He has also served as Additional Secretary in the Agri Marketing Board. Khirwar was given the charge of Commissioner Excise and Taxation Department Delhi Government 2006-07.

The IAS officer has also served as Secretary in Arunachal Pradesh and been posted as Secretary Andaman and Nicobar government. As part of his Central deputation, Khirwar was posted as private secretary to the Union Woman and Child Development minister. Khirwar’s wife, Rinku Dugga, is also a 1994-batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre.

