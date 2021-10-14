I&B Minister Anurag Thakur Launches App That Enables People to Book Parking Slots Online in Delhi

In a bid to ease congestion of vehicle parking in south Delhi, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched a mobile application that will enable people to book parking slots online. While launching the ‘MyParkings’ app, the minister said, Parking is a difficult issue and this app is an effort to reduce stress and help people plan their trips better.

The app launch was attended by Mukkesh Suryaan, Mayor, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC); Gyanesh Bharti, Commissioner, SDMC and George Kuruvilla, CMD, BECIL.

Smart parking solution through app or through card is an effortless solution towards hassle-free parking and booking of online parking slots will enable people to park their vehicles without inconvenience, Thakur said.

He said that ease of parking through the app will also help reduce pollution from vehicles by minimising the time spent searching for parking spots. This app is thus a win-win solution for every Indian, he said.

This app has been developed by Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) with SDMC with the purpose to digitise all authorised parking under the civic body’s municipal limits. The minister said he hoped that other municipal corporations will adopt similar solutions and congratulated BECIL and SDMC for their efforts in creating this app.

With the growing population of vehicles in the city, the problem of parking has also grown over time. MyParkings is an IoT technology-enabled end-to-end digital solution and will be available for use with mobile apps in both Android and iOS platforms.

This facility will be rolled out in future to other municipality divisions across India, the I&B ministry said. MyParkings app will offer various features, including on the spot and advanced bookings of vehicle parking, flexibility of selecting slots through easy to use mobile app, parking solution enabled with prepaid/smart cards, option of paperless check-in and check-out of vehicles, shared parking for safety and recall, display of amenities and facilities in and near parking location.

It will also help in management of parking pass for daily/regular commuters, will provide options for electric vehicle charging station and integration of card with DTC/Delhi Metro; smart QR code for slot booking, check in and checkout and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system.

