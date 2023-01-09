I&B Ministry Cautions TV Channels Against Showing 'Gory' Content: 'No Editing Being Done'

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday issued an advisory to all television channels against reporting incidents of accidents, deaths, and violence including violence against women, children and elderly in manners which grossly compromises on “good taste and decency", a press release stated.

The advisory has come in the wake of several instances of “lack of discretion by television channels" being noticed by the Ministry, the statement said.

The I&B Ministry press release stated that television channels “have shown dead bodies of individuals and images/videos of injured persons with blood splattered around, people, including women, children and elderly being beaten mercilessly in close shots, continuous cries and shrieks of a child being beaten by a teacher, shown repeatedly over several minutes including circling the actions thereby making it even more ghastly, without taking the precaution of blurring the images or showing them from long shots".

“It has further highlighted that the manner of reporting such incidents is distasteful and distressing for the audience," the release added.

The ministry said that “gory images of blood, dead bodies, physical assault are distressful, against Programme Code, adding that no editing being done of violent videos being taken from social media by channels.

“TV reports causing psychological impact on children, invading privacy of victims," the ministry said.

The ministry also gave a list of examples of recently broadcast content that it said went on air without “editorial discretion":

1. 30.12.2022 showing the distressing images and videos of a cricketer injured in an accident, without blurring.

2. 28.08.2022 showing disturbing footage of a man dragging the dead body of a victim and also focusing on the face of the victim with blood splattered around.

3. 06-07-2022 about a distressing incident in which a teacher can be seen brutally thrashing a 5-year-old boy until he lost consciousness in a coaching classroom in Patna, Bihar. The clip was played without muting it in which painful cries of the child begging for mercy can be heard and was shown for over 09 minutes.

4. 04-06-2022 showing the distressing gory images of the dead body of a Punjabi singer without blurring.

5. 25-05-2022 showing a disturbing incident of a man brutally beating two minor boys with a stick in Chirang district of Assam. In the video, the man can be seen mercilessly beating boys with sticks. The clip was played without blurring or muting in which the boys’ painful cries are clearly heard.

