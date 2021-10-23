I&B Ministry Sends Advisory to Media Channels, Newspapers Amid Festive Season. Here's What It Said

Just as on Thursday India reached the unique landmark of administering 100 crore vaccinations, the information and broadcasting ministry sent out an advisory to media to promote Covid safety measures during the festival season among the public.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on Friday also said that the battle against the coronavirus was far from over and India must not let its guard down. The festival season has begun and Prime Minister has cautioned everyone to celebrate festivals but not to forget that Covid danger is far from over.

Taking a lead from the same, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting led by Anurag Singh Thakur has written an advisory to the media, especially television channels and print media, to make an effort to address the people the importance of following Covid guidelines and protocols.

It suggested that the media has a critical role in keeping people informed and educating the masses that following Covid protocols during these festivals are extremely critical to prevent possible third wave.

The ministry has also sought cooperation from the media to promote the vaccination drive.

