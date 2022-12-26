Home » News » India » After Chanda Kochhar, CBI Arrests Videocon Boss Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI Loan Fraud Case

After Chanda Kochhar, CBI Arrests Videocon Boss Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI Loan Fraud Case

On Friday, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested former ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in a money laundering case involving a loan from the ICICI bank

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: December 26, 2022, 13:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Videocon Group's Vengugopal Dhoot was arrested by CBI
Videocon Group's Vengugopal Dhoot was arrested by CBI

Venugopal Dhoot of Videocon Group was arrested by CBI in connection to a matter related to loans from ICICI Bank. Earlier, former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar, were also arrested in the same case.

The 71-year-old Dhoot was arrested from Mumbai, nearly three days after former CEO and MD of the ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar were taken into custody by the CBI. Sources told News18 that Dhoot has offered to turn an approver in the case.

Advertisement

The CBI had named the Kochhars and Dhoot, along with companies Nupower Renewables (NRL) managed by Deepak Kochhar, Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics Ltd, and Videocon Industries Limited, as accused in the FIR registered under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2019, they said.

RELATED NEWS

The CBI had alleged that ICICI Bank had sanctioned credit facilities to the tune of Rs 3,250 crore to the companies of Videocon Group promoted by Dhoot in violation of the Banking Regulation Act, RBI guidelines, and credit policy of the bank.

It was also alleged that as a part of the quid pro quo, Dhoot made an investment of Rs 64 crore in Nupower Renewables through Supreme Energy Pvt Ltd (SEPL) and transferred SEPL to Pinnacle Energy Trust managed by Deepak Kochhar through a circuitous route between 2010 and 2012, the FIR has alleged.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: December 26, 2022, 11:53 IST
last updated: December 26, 2022, 13:00 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+15PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan And Other Celebs Celebrate Christmas, See Pics

+9PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt Performs Aerial Yoga Just Weeks After Giving Birth To Daughter, Check Out The Diva's Yoga Journey In These Pics