IED Recovered in Ghazipur Flower Market Had RDX, Ammonium Nitrate: NSG Chief

Days ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, an unattended bag containing an IED device was found at Ghazipur flower market on Friday and was later diffused. The security apparatus in the city is on high alert in the run-up to the event. NSG Director General MA Ganapathy told ANI, “the Bomb Disposal Squad prima facie found chemical compounds like RDX and ammonium nitrate in the manufacture of IED recovered from Ghazipur."

Fire officials said they received the information of the suspicious unattended bag which was spotted in the flower market at 10.19 am. A senior police officer earlier said a suspicious metal box was found in the market. The officials from Special Cell of Delhi Police, NSG's bomb detection and disposal team and fire tenders soon reached the spot and cordoned the area.

Advertisement

"We were informed by the Delhi Police about the suspicious object around 11 am. The IED has been destroyed by using a controlled explosion technique. The samples of the IED have been collected and the explosive will be ascertained and informed to the Delhi Police," an NSG officer said. Official sources said the black-coloured bag weighed around 3 kg.

Speaking to News18, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said there was no blast and the IED was recovered. “We are working with multiple agencies to find out details. Major casualty was averted," he said. The recovery of the IED comes a week after security forces were alerted to the possibility of a suspected terror attack ahead of Republic Day celebrations and the beginning of election season in five states.

“Terrorists of various groups as well anti-social elements may plan their evil thought to attack/blast at high profit leaders, security forces campus, crowded places/markets Railway Stations, Bus Stands, religious places and vital installations etc (sic)," the alert reviewed by News18.com had said in a report on January 7.

Advertisement

READ FULL STORY | Security Alert Issued for Forces Ahead of Republic Day, Election Season as Inputs Warn of Terror Attack

Bomb suit wearing NSG personnel were seen at the site where a bomb disposal container known as total containment vessel (TVC) was brought.

Delhi Police officials said a case is being registered in Delhi Police Special Cell under provisions of the Explosives Act in connection with the recovery of the IED from the Delhi market.

Advertisement

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.