'If Any Hindu is Targeted After This...': The Kashmir Files Director Flags After-effects of Lapid's Remark as Terror Outfit Issues Threat

The controversy over Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid’s comment in connection to the movie The Kashmir Files seems to grow out of proportion. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Monday tweeted twice, in what he termed as “cause" and “effect".

In his tweet, the director wrote: “In less than a week, after Islamist terrorists were given ideological support openly from GOI’s platform #IFFI2022, The Resistance Front (a front of LeT) has issued a list of Kashmiri Hindus to be targeted by its terrorists. Pl save this tweet."

He went on to add that people should know that “if any Hindu is targeted in Kashmir after this, you know who has the blood on his/her hand".

The Kashmir Files director referred to an alleged threat issued by a terror outfit to Kashmiri Hindus, which has also sparked a massive protest by the community in the valley.

Israel’s Ambassador to India Apologised

Earlier, days after the massive controversy over comments made by Israeli filmmaker Lapid, Israel’s ambassador to India Naor Gilon, who had condemned the remarks by Lapid, posted screenshot of a message he said he had received on Twitter, justifying the holocaust and praising Hitler.

Gilon, son of a Holocaust survivor, had slammed the Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid for calling the film The Kashmir Files “vulgar" and “propaganda", saying he was “extremely hurt to see reactions in India" to Lapid “that are doubting Schindler’s List, the Holocaust and worse".

What is The Controversy

The remarks was made on the Hindi film ‘The Kashmir Files’ at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) by Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who was also the jury head of the event. The remark sparked a massive outrage with Israel’s ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, issuing an open letter over the matter. Many other political leaders also condemned his remarks and later, a police complaint also filed against the filmmaker.

Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, the jury head of the 53rd IFFI, on Monday described ‘The Kashmir Files’ as “propaganda" and “vulgar". The film, which is based on the Kashmiri Hindu genocide was released in theatres on March 11, was part of the Indian Panorama Section at IFFI, and was screened on November 22. A Supreme Court lawyer has now filed a police complaint in Goa against Lapid over his remarks.

In his speech at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022, Lapid said he was “disturbed and shocked" to see the film being screened at the film festival. “All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’. It felt to us like a propaganda and vulgar movie that was inappropriate for an artistic and competitive section of such a prestigious film festival," Lapid said.

