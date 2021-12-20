'If Police Take Money, It Gets the Job Done': UP Cop's Controversial Lesson to Students Gets Viral

A video of a cop in Uttar Pradesh has gone viral after he admitted to police taking bribe and getting the work done. The video is reportedly from Unnao district while the policeman was interacting with the students during the Police ki Pathshala programme.

In the video, the policeman was heard saying, “If the police take money, it gets the job done." However, News18 could not independently check the veracity of the 36-second video.

Interacting with the students, the policeman went on to say that there isn’t a better department than the police department. “Even today, if there is an honest department, it is the police department. If police take money from you and says that he will do the work, he ensures that the work is done. In other departments, you have to run even after paying. Look at the teachers, they teach while staying at home, and if Coronavirus comes, he wont come (to school) for a year. But, our duty increases if there is Coronavirus," the policeman is heard saying in the video.

The video was shared widely over the social media platforms, including Twitter. Meanwhile, the Unnao police has taken note of the video and directed an investigation in the matter.

“The District Magistrate, Bighapur was directed to investigate the entire matter and send the report," the Unnao Police said in a tweet.

