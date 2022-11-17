'If Rajiv Gandhi's Killers Can Be Freed, Why Can't I?' 'Godman' Serving Life Term for Murdering Wife Asks SC

After spending 29 years in prison for killing his wife, Swami Shraddhanand pleaded before the Supreme Court on Wednesday that he should be freed because so were former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s killers.

Before a bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Hima Kohli and JB Pardiwala, Shraddhanand’s counsel Varun Thakur sought parity of treatment by courts. His argument was that his client had not received even a day of remission or parole while serving life after it was proved that he killed his wife for money. Thakur told the court that even those persons convicted of assassinating former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi have been recently released from prison after 30 years, even though they were convicted for life and their actions had killed 16 persons and had left 43 injured in 1991.

Thakur was referring to the Supreme Court’s decision of November 11, of releasing Nalini, Santhan, Murugan, Sriharan, Robert Payas, and Ravichandran on account of satisfactory behaviour they had shown and exercised its jurisdiction under Article 142 of the Constitution of India. They had been released after the top court had ordered the release of AG Perarivalan, also a convict in the case pertaining to the assassination of the former Prime Minister.

Thakur told the court that Swami Shraddhanand was over 80 years old and that his was a classic case of violation of rights to equality, especially since he had been kept in solitary confinement and suffered from multiple ailments.

“It is to submit that petitioner has been serving tough imprisonment facing severe hardship of which over 3 years were spent in the dark confines of Belgaum Jail’s condemned cells on death row. Again, since August 2008, I have been serving a sentence of life conviction in Bangalore prison under section 302 IPC," the plea said.

Shraddhanand’s writ has been pending in court since 2014 and his death sentence was modified to life imprisonment on September 19, 2005. It is his case before the top court that he has not been granted a single day of parole and that the state has failed to grant him rights under the provisions of the MP Jail Act and Articles 20(1) and 21 of the Constitution of India.

Swami Shraddhanand had married Shakereh, the granddaughter of Mysore’s Dewan, Sir Mirza Ismail, in 1986. She was killed to usurp her property worth Rs 600 crore by mixing sedatives in her tea, and thereafter he buried her in a coffin in the backyard of his home in 1994.

While Shraddhanand was found guilty and sentenced to death by a trial court in 2000 and the Karnataka High Court confirmed it, the Supreme Court altered it to imprisonment for life without any remission.

