If Restaurants, Bars Allowed to be Open with 50% Capacity, Why Not Gyms: Delhi BJP

The BJP has urged the Delhi government to allow gymnasiums in the national capital region to remain open with 50 per cent capacity.

While addressing a joint press conference with Delhi Gym Association, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta asked the government to discuss with all stakeholders before putting Covid-19 restrictions in place.

After the implementation of graded response action plan (GRAP) in the capital, gyms, spas, theatres and some activities were asked to close.

Delhi Gym Association vice-president Chirag Sethi condemned the move. He said, “The decision of closing gyms will destroy the fitness industry. Gym owners were already burdened by rent, taxes and fixed electrical and water charges, but this decision will make us (gym owners) bankrupt."

There are close to 5,500 gyms in the city. Gupta said fixed charges should be waived for at least two months to give some relief to business owners.

“The Delhi government is letting liquor shops to run in full swing but putting restrictions on gym owners. What compensation has Delhi government given to businesses who suffered the most due to restrictions?" asked Gupta.

After Covid restrictions were put into place in Delhi, gym owners are now in complete limbo. There are certain fixed charges that they need to pay even during shutdown, such as electricity, rent charges among others. Those who have certification for gym trainer cannot easily switch to another field. Owners are now demanding that if restaurants and bars can work with 50 per cent capacity, then why not gyms?

