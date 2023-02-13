A man in his mid-forties and his wife were booked in Mumbai on Monday after an IIT Bombay student alleged that the couple performed black magic on him and made him engage in unnatural “tantric" sex. The student filed an FIR with the Mumbai Police after which action was taken against the accused couple.

In his complaint, the student also alleged an attempt to murder him by the couple. The police registered the FIR Saturday and said they have not made any arrests so far in the case.

The complainant, who is in his thirties, and the accused met on the Grindr app nearly two years ago, an Indian Express report quoted Senior Inspector of Powai police Budhan Sawant as saying. Both accused are highly educated and have well-to-do jobs, the officer added.

Advertisement

The complainant has alleged the accused had unnatural sex with him. He said the couple tied his hand and neck and burnt his body at several places. He also said his neck was held in a manner that could have killed him.

He also said the accused and his wife, who has also been named as an accused in the case, had made him into a sex slave.

Read all the Latest India News here