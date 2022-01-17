IIT Bombay Student Dies by Suicide, Blames Depression in Note Recovered From Hostel Room: Police

A student of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay allegedly died by suicide on campus early Monday morning. According to the police, the deceased, was a 26-year-old master’s student in his second year of the programme. He allegedly killed himself at 4.30 am.

He was declared brought dead upon being taken to the Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar.

Prima facie, the deceased student, identified as Darshan Malviya, was undergoing treatment for depression, a senior officer said. He had written a message on the board in his hostel room, stating that no one should be held responsible for his death, a Powai police station official said.

Malviya’s body was spotted by a watchman outside the seven-storey hostel building who called up an official of the institute. Later police were informed. Malviya was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead before admission, the official said. The deceased student, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh, was pursuing a post-graduate course at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology from last July.

His family members were informed about his death, the official said. Police have registered a case of accidental death, said Powai police station senior inspector Budhan Sawant.

“The student had written a message on the board in his hostel room which shows he was undergoing treatment for depression. Further investigation is underway, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

