IIT Delhi Scientists to Help School Kids Learn About Vaccines, Virus in its 7th SciTech Spins Lecture

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is soon going to host the seventh SciTech Spins lecture. During the lecture, IIT Delhi’s Kusuma School of Biological Sciences professor Manidipa Banerjee will deliver the lecture titled “Virus versus host: Warfare at nanoscale" for school kids on March 26. The lecture will also be live streamed on the IIT Delhi’s official YouTube channel.

As per the notification issued by IIT Delhi, the lecture will address questions like what do viruses look like, how do they infect human cells in spite of our immune systems, how do vaccines protect against viral infections, how are new strains of viruses generated, why can’t drugs against viruses be developed quickly?

“As we live through the 3rd year of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is necessary to reflect on the structure and functions of viruses, which make them such lethal nanomachines capable of halting all human activities and causing major damage. During the SciTech Spins lecture for the school students, I will discuss the salient points in virus-host interaction at the molecular or nano-level," said Prof. Manidipa Banerjee, IIT Delhi.

The talk will be live streamed on the IIT Delhi’s official YouTube channel also (https://youtu.be/9cZL2RzHJKA).

The SciTech Spins lecture series is an academic outreach initiative by IIT Delhi for the school students especially from classes 9th to 12th. The Institute gives e-certificates to all registered students nominated by their respective schools who attend the lecture.

These students will also be invited to ‘Open House’, an annual intellectual fest organised by IIT Delhi, which provides an ideal platform to school students to connect with some of the leading researchers in the field of science and technology. Schools can reach out to Associate Dean, Academic Outreach & New Initiatives, IIT Delhi (adoni@iitd.ac.in; acadoutreach@iitd.ac.in) to nominate their students for the SciTech Spins lecture series.

