IIT Guwahati Receives 179 Pre-placement Offers, Highest in Last 3 Years

As the pandemic-driven economic slump has started to wear off, students especially those from top colleges are receiving offers from top firms. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has seen a significant increase in pre-placement offers (PPOs) this year. Students received as many as 179 PPOs during the academic year 2021-22, which was the highest in the last three years. The academic batch of 2020-21 at the institute had received 133 offers while those in the batch 2019-20 had received 133 offers.

Most of the offers were from information technology/software, finance, analyst, and product profiles. The hiring trend has been on the rise specifically for technical roles with more companies giving PPO offers through internships. Technical profiles of different organizations have increased as compared to last year. Additionally, data science and quant profiles have seen a large number of openings. No sector has been affected, with the core profile remaining stagnant as compared to last year, the institute informed.

While the placements are yet to begin, there has been a rise in demand leading to an increase in the number of companies participating in campus placement. The whole process is being conducted in a completely virtual mode where the companies and students are participating in the process from their respective places.

It is expected that the rising PPOs will reduce the institute’s dependence on final placement. Major companies that are hiring from Day One include Google, Microsoft, Apple, Oracle, Sprinklr, JP Morgan and Chase, Goldman Sachs, Bajaj, Uber, Schlumberger, Graviton, Amazon, Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, and Nvidia, among others.

In the past two years, the highest offer was Rs 64 lakh per annum, it would be worth watching if the rise in demand also pushes the offered packages up in a post-pandemic placement season. Last year, the Institute had received a few international offers from Japan. This year, it is expected to get higher as compared to last year.

