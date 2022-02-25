IIT Kharagpur Professor’s Decomposed Body Recovered From His Quarter

The decomposed body of a professor of IIT Kharagpur has been recovered from his quarter inside the campus. A team from the Kharagpur Town Police Station recovered his body in the presence of IIT authorities, in the afternoon on February 24. The deceased professor has been identified as Satinath Bhattacharya. According to reports, the 52-year-old professor was a faculty member in the Department of Mechanical Engineering. The recovery of the body has shocked his colleagues and students.

It has been learnt that he had gone missing two months ago, and nobody could trace him anywhere. The IIT authorities were searching for him as he failed to turn up for his classes even after the department reopened post the Covid-19 lockdown. Finally, the police were informed and a complaint was lodged. A team went to his house and broke open the doors in the presence of other members of the faculty, and recovered the decomposed body.

Police suspect that he could have died because of illness. According to police, he could have died a few days ago. The body was taken to the Kharagpur Sub-Divisional Hospital for autopsy. According to reports, Professor Bhattacharya had no family and he was living alone in his quarter in the IIT campus. However, the police officials said that nothing can be said until the postmortem reports are in. Search is on to find out any relative of the professor.

