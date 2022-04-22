Illegal Funding Angle to Jahangirpuri Rioting? Delhi Top Cop Writes to ED to Probe Accused's Properties

In a fresh twist to the Jahangirpuri violence case, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has written to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe prime accused Ansar under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on the suspicion that his properties were presumably made by gambling money.

Sources have told CNN-News18 that Asthana has written to the Director, ED, to probe Ansar and find out more details related to his assets. The agency is reviewing the letter and is expected to take a call soon.

Sources feel the move hints at expanding the probe and the crime may not just be local rioting.

Advertisement

Stone-pelting and arson were reported during the clashes in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Hanuman Jayanti that left eight police personnel and a local injured. Some vehicles were also torched, the police said.

According to the FIR lodged at the Jahangirpuri police station in connection with the clash, the Hanuman Jayanti procession was passing peacefully through the area on Saturday, but at around 6pm, when it reached outside a mosque in C-block, Ansar came with his aides and started arguing with the participants of the ‘Shobha Yatra’. The argument soon turned violent and both sides started pelting each other with stones.

Ansar, a resident of Jahangirpuri, has been sent to police custody along with another accused — Md. Aslam — by the Delhi district court for the violence. Ansar was also found to be previously involved in two cases of assault and was also arrested repeatedly under preventive sections and booked five times under the Gambling Act and the Arms Act.

The Delhi Police maintains its stand that the violence was a “pre-planned conspiracy" on the day of the riots.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.