'Illegal, Inhuman, Meant to Create Disharmony': Delhi Police File Chargesheet in Bulli Bai, Sulli Deals Cases

The Delhi Police have filed 2,000 pages and 700 pages chargesheets in the “Bulli Bai" and “Sulli Deals" cases respectively, in which women belonging to a minority community were allegedly targeted and defamed.

The cases were being probed by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police’s Special Cell.

According to a report by ThePrint, the Delhi Police in the chargesheets have mentioned that the accused persons “targeted girls from various communities", “defamed" women from the Muslim community, and “intended to create disharmony" through the apps.

The derogatory Sulli Deals mobile app had surfaced in July 2021, where photos of Muslim women, without their consent, were put up “for auction" on the app. The terms ‘Bulli’ and ‘Sulli’ are used as derogatory languages against Muslim women.

Six months later, another similar incident of harassing and targeting women from the community came to light after a Delhi-based woman journalist lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police stating that she was being targeted by some unidentified group of people on a mobile application. This time, the app was named as Bulli Bai, yet again created on US-based GitHub platform.

The prime accused in the cases, identified as Niraj Bishnoi, who created the Bulli Bai app and Aumkareshwar Thakur, creator of the Sulli Deals app, were arrested by the Delhi Police January 6 and January 8, respectively.

“The app created by him is not only illegal but also inhuman as it targeted girls from various communities," stated the chargesheet in the Bulli Bai app case, referring to Bishnoi.

According to sources, the chargesheet was filed on March 4, Friday, in a local court in Delhi.

In the Sulli Deals case, the Cyber Crime Unit of the Delhi Police had registered an FIR under section 354-A (Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code on July 8. The chargesheet mentioned that Thakur had “intended to create disharmony between communities and to defame women of the Muslim community".

However, the chargesheet has been filed under sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) and 354A(3) (Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) of the IPC, read with section 66, 67 of the IT Act.

Bulli Bai had a number of pictures of women, including journalists, social workers, students and famous personalities, accompanied by derogatory content. The app listed hundreds of Muslim women “for auction".

“Bishnoi was well aware of the negative repercussions of the Bulli Bai app and used VPN to hide actions," the chargesheet, according to ThePrint, noted.

In the said case, the chargesheet against the accused Niraj Bishnoi has been filed under sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration), 354A (Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC, read with section 66, 67 of the IT Act.

The accused Bishnoi was held from Assam by an IFSO team led by DCP K.P.S. Malhotra.

Bishnoi is a resident of the Jorhat village of Assam and was studying in second-year of B.Tech, Computer Science.

(With IANS Inputs)

