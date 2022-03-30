'I'm Like Your Son Too': In Call With Mother of Man Killed for Celebrating BJP Win, CM Yogi Assures of Strict Action

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has spoken to the mother of a man who was killed for allegedly celebrating the BJP’s victory in the state elections in Kushinagar and assured her that no culprits will be spared.

Speaking to deceased Babar Ali’s mother over the phone, the chief minister consoled her and said he was like her son too. He has also provided financial help of Rs 2 lakh to the family, with the district administration transferring the amount to the account of Fatima, Babar’s wife. Along with this, the district administration has also registered the names of other family members in the ration card to ensure that the benefits of the government’s welfare schemes reach Babar’s family.

Speaking to News18, Babar’s mother said: “My entire family is in shock and fear but we have got courage after talking to the chief minister." She also expressed concern about Babar’s widow and son.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the block chief of Khadda, Shashank Dubey, met the deceased’s family members and said the BJP will take care of them.

Babar, who hailed from Kushinagar district in Uttar Pradesh, died after he was allegedly roughed up by his neighbours for celebrating the BJP’s victory in the recently concluded state assembly elections. The incident took place on March 20, said police. The victim suffered grievous injuries and died during treatment at a Lucknow hospital on March 25. Police have arrested two people so far named Arif and Tahir while the hunt is on for others.

According to the relatives of the deceased, some people living in the neighbourhood were angry at Babar as he was celebrating the BJP’s victory. The victim’s family claimed that Babar had earlier also campaigned for BJP and received threats. He had even demanded security from the local police, but nothing was done, claimed the relatives.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.