IMD Issues Red Alert for Goa; Schools Partially Shut for Two Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a red alert warning of extremely heavy rainfall in Goa over the next 24 hours and very heavy showers till July 10. In light of the weather warning, the state government has announced to shut schools for students up to Class 8 for the next two days, an official said. The IMD has forecast extremely heavy rainfall over Goa on Friday and very heavy rainfall on July 9 to 10, it was stated.

As per a release issued by the state information and publicity department, necessary instructions have been used by the disaster management authority to activate the field machinery for taking precautionary actions and to tackle any situation arising out of heavy rains.

"The general public is requested to take precautionary measures - avoid staying near weak trees/structures or areas vulnerable to landslides and rock falls and not drive into flooded areas. Avoid going to areas that face water-logging problems," the release said. People have been asked to take precautions while dealing with electricity and avoid venturing into water bodies, it said.

Considering the situation, state Director of Education Shailesh Sinai Zingde on Thursday issued a circular announcing a two-day holiday for school students up to Class 8. Regular classes will be held for students of Classes 9 to 12, it was stated.

Normal life was affected in parts of the coastal state, as several roads and bridges remained submerged due to incessant rainfall. Quepem MLA Altone D'Costa said that the roof of an Anganwadi caved in on Wednesday night due to rains. At least 30 students are enrolled in the Anganwadi, he said, adding that alternative arrangements have been made for students to continue their classes.

