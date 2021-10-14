IMD: Rain May Dampen Durga Puja Revelry in West Bengal on Navami, Dashami

Durga Puja revelry on Maha Navami and Vijayadashami may be slightly dampened with the Met department predicting rain or thundershowers in southern West Bengal on these two days. The intensity of rain is likely to increase from Saturday, the weatherman said.

People attired in new clothes visiting Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata were taken aback by showers on Wednesday night. With visitors’ entry into marquees banned in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, many people found no shelter and got drenched in the showers that lasted for around 30 minutes. Kolkata recorded 10.7 mm of rain, while Dum Dum on the northern outskirts of the city received 23.4 mm of rain, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weatherman forecast ‘light to moderate rain’ in all the districts of south Bengal till the morning of October 19, the intensity of which may increase thereafter in some places. Thunderstorms with lightning may occur in Kolkata on Thursday (Maha Navami) and Friday (Bijoya Dashami). The districts of South and North 24 Parganas and Purba and Paschim Medinipur are likely to receive heavy rain with gusty wind reaching speeds of 30 to 40 km per hour from October 17, the weatherman added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.