In 1st Covid Death in Rajasthan After 3 Months, 2.5-year-old Succumbs After Brave Fight

A 2.5-year-old child died here due to Covid-19 — the first fatality reported in Jaipur after three months.

“The child passed away on late Wednesday night. However, the test reports came on Thursday," Jaipur CMHO Narottam Sharma told IANS.

He further said that the 2.5-year-old kid is from Jaipur’s Chomu area and his parents are working as labourers.

“He was admitted to RUHS four days back. Earlier, he was in JK Lon. His reports on Thursday confirmed that he was a Covid positive patient."

Officials said a team of doctors shall be sent for testing those who came in contact with the child and his parents.

“In fact, his parents shall also be tested," said Sharma, adding, “the addresses submitted in the hospital are wrong. We have got in touch with the police team in Chomu which shall get thorough testing done".

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Jaipur registered 12 new cases while the state had 18 new cases.

Out of 12 new cases in Jaipur, a 12-year-old child has also tested positive. Her mother tested positive on November 14.

Besides Jaipur, active caseload has started increasing in Ajmer too where four new cases have been traced and the number of active cases has increased to 19.

Besides Jaipur and Ajmer, one new case was found in Bara and Pali too. Many restrictions have been eased out in Rajasthan. Schools and colleges have been opened with full capacity.

In fact, cinema halls and other malls are also operating at full capacity.

