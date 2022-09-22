In 1st Major Crackdown Against PFI, Nearly 100 Held During Raids in 13 States by NIA, ED & Police

Nearly 100 people, including top leaders of Popular Front of India, were arrested early on Thursday following midnight raids against the PFI in at least 100 location across 13 states. Sources told News18 that the searches were carried out by the National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate and state police in a coordinated action.

Calling it the “largest ever investigation process till date", sources in the NIA said that searches were conducted in the residential and official premises of people involved in terror funding, organising training camps and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations.

Specific details on the cases, detentions and locations of these searches will be shared shortly, a source said. Baffled by the surprise raids, PFI general secretary A Abdul Sattar said, “The midnight raids in the houses of Popular Front leaders is the latest example of atrocities by the state."

Earlier on Monday, the NIA had carried out searches at multiple locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Over 40 locations linked to PFI were raided, following which four people were detained. Reports had stated that the NIA also seized incriminating materials, including digital devices, documents, two daggers, and cash worth over Rs 8 lakh.

According to the NIA sources, accused were organizing cadres that were imparting training and karate training."PFI is involved in terrorist activities and action should be taken against them," BJP leader Manoj Tiwari had said.

