In 2 Simple Points, Jaishankar Explains What a Foreign Minister Does | Read Here 

While the task of handling the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of a country seems demanding, and rightfully so, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar however managed to explain the job in two very simple points on Tuesday.

Addressing the public during an event on Indian Foreign Policy in Modi Era in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, known for his spontaneous comebacks to puzzlers, said that he would like people to know what a foreign minister does and how foreign policy impacts everyone today.

Breaking down the role in two simple points, Jaishankar said a foreign minister has two big tasks: 1. To introduce India to the world and 2. To impart greater understanding about the country in the world and to make them understand what is happening in new India.

Jaishankar said that a lot has changed in the last eight years under the tenure of the Modi government and highlighted “three layers" of India’s foreign policy.

“There are three main layers of our foreign policy. Firstly, it is security-centric. Secondly, it is development-centric. Thirdly, it is people-centric. Today, we have a vision for 10 weeks, 10 months and even for 10 years, so that we can focus on both short-term and long-term vision," he said.

Speaking at the event, the EAM said that today anything that happens anywhere affects everyone across the world.

“Today, all the walls we created regarding the world stand broken. Anything that happens anywhere in the world, its effects are felt everywhere. The war in Ukraine and the Covid pandemic show what impact the world has on us. It has taught us not to be dependent on any particular country. We have to enhance the global workplace and global marketplace," Jaishankar said.

(With ANI inputs)

