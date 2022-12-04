Home » News » India » Maha Man, 36-yr-old Twin Sisters Tie Knot with Families’ Consent, Case Registered for This Reason

Maha Man, 36-yr-old Twin Sisters Tie Knot with Families’ Consent, Case Registered for This Reason

In an unusual arrangement, twin sisters from Mumbai who are IT professionals married the same man in a ceremony held in Maharashtra's Solapur district, police said on Sunday.

By: News Desk

Edited By: Richa Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: December 04, 2022, 16:36 IST

New Delhi, India

As per the complaint, the man married the 36-year-old twin sisters who are IT, professionals.(Image: Canva)
In an unusual arrangement, twin sisters hailing from Mumbai got married to the same man in Maharashtra’s Solapur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident came to the fore when videos of the wedding went viral on social media on Friday.

Notably, the families of the bride and the groom consented to the arrangement. The girls, who are IT professionals were living with their mother after their father passed away a few days ago.

Following the incident, a complaint was filed against the groom. As per the complaint, the man married the 36-year-old twin sisters who are IT, professionals.

Non-cognizable (NC) offense under section 494 (marrying again during the lifetime of husband or wife) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the groom at Akluj police station, an official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

first published: December 04, 2022, 16:24 IST
last updated: December 04, 2022, 16:36 IST
