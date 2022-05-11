In a First, Bhubaneswar Inaugurates Sensory Park for Differently-Abled Across All Ages

After a long wait of nearly five years, Bhubaneswar finally got its first sensory park for children and adults with special needs. Minister of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD), Ashok Chandra Panda inaugurated the park at Saheed Nagar here in the presence of Mayor Sulochana Das and other dignitaries on Tuesday.

The sensory park, established as a component of the Smart City Project, has components meant to keep differently-abled persons of all ages safe while they spend time in this park. Developed by Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) at an investment of around Rs 1 crore over an area of 16,117 square feet, the park has insulated pathways, playing equipment for children, and an open-air gym, and other child-friendly facilities that comply with the universal access guideline.

The pay equipment of the modern park includes wheelchair swings, two-seater swings, multi-line swings, single-seater spring rider, musical poles and trees, sound play, drum track, musical panel, sound play table, shoulder builder, three-seater merry-go-round (MGR), multi-seater MGR, wheelchair MGR, slides, monkey bar climber, ball pool and adventure climber among others.

Advertisement

“The one-of-its-kind initiative will offer physically challenged persons a recreational facility in the Saheed Nagar neighbourhood. Parks are vital components of every community and play an important role in all stages of life. Inclusive parks cater to the needs of everyone and allow everyone to grow physically, socially, and emotionally," said Municipal Commissioner and BSCL CEO Sanjay Kumar Singh.

BSCL General Manager Kamaljit Das said the park will open early in the morning and will close late at night. Notably, the BSCL had announced the construction of the park in 2017, which subsequently got delayed owing to the acquisition of land.

The Covid-19 pandemic also delayed the installation of play equipment. Though the park was readied last year, its inauguration got pushed due to the Covid third wave and civic body polls, said an official of the BSCL.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.